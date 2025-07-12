Red Oak youth theater camp provides arts education, life skills to rural neighbors

RED OAK, Iowa (KMTV) — Children were getting ready for a big performance at the Wilson Performing Arts Center in Red Oak on Friday morning, where a youth theater camp is giving rural kids access to arts education they might not otherwise have.

WATCH KATRINA'S STORY BELOW

Rural Theater Camp Transforms Southwest Iowa Kids Through Arts Education and Community

"The beauty of being a Southwest Iowa native and understanding this culture is the fact that community is bigger than one town," Becca Jackson Cusick said.

Jackson Cusick, a Tabor native and Omaha theater professional, serves as the youth theater camp director.

"Yeah, it's such a gift to be in this space," she said.

The camp has become a highlight for many local children, including 15-year-old Aubrey Ripplinger.

"This camp is my everything for the whole week; it's what I look forward to," she said.

Executive Director Val Zane believes arts education provides more than just performance skills — it develops public speaking abilities, collaboration, and confidence.

"One of the goals of the camp is to be all-immersive so that they learn anything that they want to learn and beyond," Zane said. "Our mission here is to make the arts and arts education accessible to everyone ... There's so many kids in Southwest Iowa and beyond who don't have access to these sorts of things."

For young participants like Ofelia Balta, 9, the camp offers valuable social and personal growth opportunities.

"It's wonderful," Ofelia said. "The camp. It's just like, making new friends, you get opportunities for a lot of it and it helps you conquer your fears."

"I just love the space here at Wilson and I love the people," Katelyn Darrah,17, said.

The Wilson Center's impact extends beyond youth programs. Director of Operations Candy Garey is preparing for an upcoming camp designed specifically for special needs adults.

"There was a driving need in this community to create something that not only was for performing arts, but for entertainment, for enriching children's lives," Garey said.

The center also raises scholarship money to ensure more children can access the camp regardless of financial circumstances.

"So, they're learning to use their voice — not just to sing — but to speak up for the things that they need," Jackson Cusick said.

According to Jackson Cusick, the program helps participants connect with neighbors through storytelling, building stronger community bonds in Southwest Iowa.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

