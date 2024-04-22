Rollover crash leads to Harrison County homicide investigation

LOGAN, Iowa (KMTV) — A rollover vehicle crash in Modale, Iowa led investigators to a deceased man in rural Missouri Valley on Sunday afternoon, according to a release from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI).

The Harrison County Sheriff's Office responded to a call at approximately 4:30 pm on Sunday of a vehicle rollover. The driver, 22-year-old Sabastin O'Brien of Little Sioux, allegedly became combative with deputies. They say there was a short struggle before O'Brien was placed into custody.

After deputies checked the plates on the crashed vehicle, it was discovered to be registered under another person's name and residence. Deputies visited the residence where a deceased person was found. As of Monday afternoon, their name was being withheld until family can be notified.

O'Brien was charged with first-degree murder and is being held at the Harrison County Jail. The sheriff's office and DCI are investigating.

KMTV visited the property where the victim's body was discovered. Friends of the victim's family were there, checking on the property, but declined to speak on camera at the time.

