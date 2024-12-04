SHARE IOWA: Rebuilding Minden one of many ways to help on Giving Tuesday

MINDEN AND COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Tornado recovery in Minden is one of the many charitable causes neighbors can support on Giving Tuesday using the Share Iowa donation site.



"Minden, we've been working with them to help make lives whole again through granting," said Donna Dostal, the President and CEO of the Community Foundation for Western Iowa.

"We lost a lot of businesses, so we're trying to work 'em all back," said Mayor Kevin Zimmermann.

As treasurer of the Community Club, Julie McDermott has been involved in efforts to not only rebuild the community center but also help neighbors receive grants for rebuilding and recovering.

This was the site of the Minden Community Club and behind me, over here, were the ballfields.

On this Giving Tuesday, helping Minden rebuild after the April 26 tornadoes is just one way to give back.

Signs of construction are everywhere in Minden these days, but it takes a lot to rebuild a town devastated by a tornado.

When I spoke with Mayor Kevin Zimmermann two weeks ago, he mentioned the significance of Share iowa's Giving Tuesday campaigns for bringing back homes, businesses, and the community club.

Donna Dostal is the executive director of the Community Foundation for Western Iowa, which operates the Share Iowa website.

Grants that Julie McDermott knows all about. She's helping get the money where it's needed in her role as treasurer of the Minden Community Club.

"We have insurance, but certainly the cost to rebuild is way more than what we have in place," said McDermott.

"Whether it's paying for deductibles from losing their cars or their homes to actually closing the gap between what insurance and FEMA are paying for them to rebuild their homes, rebuild their lives," Dostal said.

The ballfields — which were rebuilt after a tornado in 1976 — have a special place in Zimmermann's heart: "It was all volunteer build in the past. It wasn't built by the city."

And the community club — a gathering place for neighbors.

"...Fundraisers, our father-daughter dance, trunk-or-treat, middle school dances..." said McDermott, listing the center’s activities.

According to Dostal, it's the biggest time of year for charitable giving and there are countless opportunities through Share Iowa.

While I was at the community foundation on Tuesday morning an organization for kids with special needs was presented with a check.

Neighbors who want to help out this Giving Tuesday can always visit the Share Iowa website.

