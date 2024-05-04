Shelby County supervisor: 74 farmsteads severely damaged by tornado over 30 miles

HARLAN, Iowa (KMTV) — On April 26 the tornado that tore through Minden in Pottawattamie County, also cut a path through Shelby County to the north. While no towns were hit, it struck as many as 74 farms, according to a county supervisor, causing tens of millions of dollars in damage.



County Supervisor Steve Kenkel doesn’t want his community to be forgotten: “We’re lucky here in our county. No municipalities were hit. The sad part is we had 74 farmsteads, major damage, took direct hits.”

“It’s why I love the Midwest. Neighbors still help neighbors,” said Dave Langenfeld, whose home was destroyed.

Needs in the community include long-term housing, help cleaning debris from fields, electricity in homes that can be repaired so that the restoration process can begin.

To volunteer in Shelby County: (712) 579-1478

DRONE VIDEO COURTESY OF SHELBY COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT:

WEB EXTRA: Drone footage of Shelby County tornado damage

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It’s not 30 blocks — it’s 30 miles. That’s what Shelby County officials want folks to know about the debris field from the tornado running through their community.

I’m your Southwest Iowa neighborhood reporter Katrina Markel, outside of Harlan, just getting a look at some of the damage done to farms.

State officials, including Iowa ag secretary Mike Naig, toured farms hit by the same tornado that struck Minden and then traveled north through the whole county.

Trevor Langenfeld and wife Dianne said they’ve had at least $3.5 million worth of damage on their farm.

Trevor Langenfeld: “If not more.”

Katrina Markel: “Yeah, that’s kind of a low estimate, probably”

Trevor Langenfeld: “Absolutely, for what equipment costs anymore. Two of the tractors aren’t here, one’s almost fixed already, and we’ve got two of ‘em that haven’t even left yet.

Neighbors Dave and Nancy Boettger say the big thing they need right now — electricity.

“The cleaners can’t clean until we have power,” said Nancy Boettger

And Trevor Langenfeld’s parents, their dream house just down the road from son Trevor — a total loss.

George Langenfeld found a silver lining in the devastation.

“It’s why I love the Midwest. Neighbors still help neighbors,” said the senior Langenfeld.

Lots of cleanup is needed and volunteers wishing to help with that process can contact the county coordinator to find out where that help is needed

I’ve been told that on Saturday, a group of students from Harlan High School will be making their way out here to help clean up. I’m your Southwest Iowa neighborhood reporter, Katrina Markel.

