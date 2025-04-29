SHENANDOAH, Iowa (KMTV) — On April 4, Kaylee Birt, a Shenandoah woman who has been living in Klamath Falls, Oregon, went missing in the Oregon wilderness. She was on her way to Iowa for a visit.



Birt's car was found and her footprints located, but no other evidence has been discovered.

Her parents have been frustrated by the pace of the investigation and what they say is a lack of communication from the Harney County Sheriff's Office.

"The longer it goes without finding a body, or anything, your mind goes to foul play, then. And time, to me, is of the essence," said Michelle Birt, Kaylee's mom.

Learn more on the family's Facebook page here.

WATCH KATRINA'S STORY BELOW

Shenandoah family wants more urgency in search for daughter missing in Oregon

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Anchor: A 29-year-old Iowa woman is missing in the Oregon wilderness, and her parents are desperate to find her. Katrina Markel met with the family about what they’ve described as a 'nightmare.'

Reporter: Shenandoah parents, Michelle and Jason Birt, just want to know what happened to their daughter Kaylee. She went missing in Oregon earlier this month, and they're frustrated by what they say is a lack of information from authorities.

Jason: "We've been fighting to get any type of reports."

Kaylee Birt was driving home to Shenandoah from Klamath Falls, Oregon when her family lost contact on April 4 in a sparsely populated part of the state. I asked Michelle about their last conversation.

"Just her faith, how she was excited to come home. Just everyday talk," she said.

Authorities found Kaylee's car; her family traveled there to look themselves. They say they spotted her footprints, but no other evidence. The Birts were told the search was called off on April 10.

"We just want them to work to find Kaylee because she is worth more than 6 days," Michelle said.

A rancher reported to deputies that he spotted her, but she seemed disoriented and left before help arrived.

"Kaylee's got three nephews, two brothers, both sets of grandparents, she's not suicidal," said Jason.

I called the Harney County Sheriff and a sergeant, but hadn't heard back as of my deadline.

Trey Werner from Wilderness Search Investigations is helping the Birts: "We can only do so much when government agencies do not help non-government agencies..."

Following our interview, Michelle said the sheriff's sergeant called, saying another K-9 search is planned in early May.

The non-profit Dylan's Legacytold me it will also conduct a K-9 search.

Heartbroken, the Birts say prayers and meals from neighbors help as they search for a daughter who loves the outdoors, playing softball, and making people laugh.

