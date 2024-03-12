Should Iowa allow school district employees to carry firearms?

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — A bill that would make it easier for Iowa teachers and school staff to carry firearms is working its way through the legislature.

Here's what's in the bill:



IT REQUIRES LARGE DISTRICTS TO HAVE A PRIVATE SECURITY OR SCHOOL RESOURCE OFFICER ON HIGH SCHOOL CAMPUSES

WOULD SEND GRANT MONEY TO SMALLER DISTRICTS TO HELP PAY FOR SECURITY OFFICERS

ESTABLISHES TRAINING REQUIREMENTS FOR ARMED SCHOOL EMPLOYEES

AND WOULD GRANT "QUALIFIED IMMUNITY" FROM LIABILITY, WHICH MAY HELP DISTRICTS WITH INSURANCE

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Should teachers be allowed to carry a gun?

I'm Southwest Iowa reporter Katrina Markel. The Iowa legislature is considering a bill that would allow school districts to opt-in to a program certifying staff to carry firearms. How would that affect your neighborhood schools like the ones here in Council Bluffs.

Stephanie Patzer was a Southwest Iowa teacher for more than a decade until leaving the profession last year.

"You're asked to constantly add to your plate,” said Patzer.

She says she and her former colleagues aren't anti-gun, but believe they don't belong in classrooms.

"They don't want to teach in that atmosphere,” she said.

The Iowa State Education Association opposes the bill.

President Mike Baranek says money would be better spent adding extra layers of security to buildings.

"We need to utilize our public services such as the police departments and others to help ensure our schools are safe and we need to be incorporating those folks into our school settings," said Baranek.

Also watching this issue closely are insurance companies.

Here's an example:

Spirit Lake schools is trying to change its policies to allow staff to carry firearms, but after their insurance company threatened to drop coverage, the district's leaders are asking the legislature to change state law to shield the district from liability.

Spirit Lake Superintendent David Smith: "And we're asking you to do everything you can to help us get the insurance that we need..."

So, what's in the bill?



IT REQUIRES LARGE DISTRICTS TO HAVE AN OFFICER ON CAMPUS

WOULD SEND GRANT MONEY TO SMALLER DISTRICTS FOR OFFICERS

ESTABLISHES TRAINING REQUIREMENTS FOR ARMED STAFF

AND WOULD GRANT THE LIABILITY IMMUNITY DISTRICTS LIKE SPIRIT LAKE WANT

The bill was passed by the House and the Senate will vote on it next. A related bill providing up to $25,000 per district for purchasing guns is also making its way through the House.

In Council Bluffs, I'm your Southwest Iowa neighborhood reporter, Katrina Markel