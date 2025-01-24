'Someone asked me if it was a bulldozer blade': Glenwood snowplow crew helps in Houston

GLENWOOD, Iowa (KMTV) — A Glenwood lawn care company was called to help remove snow in Houston in this week. The owner was happy to have the work since it's been dry in the Omaha area.



Houston, which sits on the Gulf Coast, didn't have the brining equipment or snow plows needed when a storm hits a big city.

"Everyone was taking pictures, everybody was taking videos of us,” Sathern said. “Everybody we talked to didn't even know what it was on the front of our trucks. Someone asked me if it was a bulldozer blade."

Not everything went smoothly. The pipes were frozen in his first hotel: “We wanted to shower and take a little bit of a nap and the front desk lady stopped us and said that they had no water in the hotel,” he said.

Houston, Texas has actually had more snow this season than the Omaha-Council Bluffs metro area. I'm southwest Iowa neighborhood reporter Katrina Markel in Glenwood and I'm here because Sharp Blades Lawn Care just got back from a trip to Texas where they helped folks dig out from their recent blizzard.

"There's no snow up here so we might as well go chase it."

Dylan Sathern started Sharp Blades LawnCare 14 years ago when he was 14. To keep his employees busy over the winter he added services including snow removal.

“I never count on it because you can’t really count on it,” said Sathern.

With very little snow at home, he headed south to Houston after a winter storm swept through earlier in the week.

Sharp Blades was hired by a larger company on Sunday night. By 5 a.m. Monday his crew was on the road: a boost for his bottom line.

“I’m so thankful that we were able to get in contact with them and were able to go down because it’s going to help a lot,” Sathern said.

He says Houston didn't have enough equipment to handle the storm: “Their briner looked like a plumber had just taken PVC fittings and fit it all together.”

Locals were glad to see the Midwestern snowplows.

The Sharp Blades crew drove 15 hours to get home Wednesday night. Sathern told me he met other snow removal companies from Iowa and Nebraska in Houston and now they're all keeping in touch.