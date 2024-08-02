'Still in its heyday': 101st year of Sidney, Iowa rodeo concludes Saturday

SIDNEY, Iowa (KMTV) — In 1923 Earl and Henry Tackett founded the Sidney, Iowa rodeo. By the mid-20th Century, it was operated by the local American Legion post and drew Nashville stars and other celebrities to the Fremont County town of approximately 1,000 people.



On Friday and Saturday nights there will be concerts immediately following the rodeo and, on Saturday during the day, a variety of family activities around the town square.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Welcome to Rodeo Town, USA. I’m your southwest Iowa neighborhood reporter, Katrina Markel in Sidney, Iowa and I’m here because it is the 101st year of Iowa’s Championship Rodeo.

In 1923 Earl and Henry Tackett founded the rodeo. By the mid-20th Century, it was operated by the local American Legion post and drew Nashville stars and other celebrities to the Fremont County town of approximately 1,000 people.

Dustin Brake is a board director for the rodeo committee: “Everybody wanted to be a part of this thing back in its heyday. To me, it’s still in its heyday.”

Ten thousand people will visit the Rodeo over five days and it’s entirely volunteer-run. The legion relies on upwards of 350 volunteers.

“It’s just so neat to get to come back here each year, getting to come fight bulls at such a historic venue,” said 32-year-old professional bullfighter, Cody Webster.

He has been working the rodeo for the last ten years.

“From the time I was a little bitty kid I was painting my face and wearing baggy clothes trying to be a rodeo clown and bullfighter,” Webster said.

The Oklahoma native says that while he might dress like a rodeo clown, but his job: keep the cowboys safe.

“I still paint my face, still wear the baggy clothes, but you know, I don’t tell any jokes. The entertainment you’re gonna get is maybe a bull running me over,” he said.

Mayor Justin Shirley grew up in Fremont County.

“It was the last hurrah of summer for me as a kid growing up,” he said.

As mayor, he sees the other reasons it’s significant.

“It’s five days long, but it’s a huge economic boon to our area,” said Shirley.

“I do recommend that people get out and experience it at least once and then you’ll find yourself wanting to come back again,” Brake said.

More information on events taking place, including a carnival and the Rodeo Days festival can be found at sidneyiowaerodeo.com

“There’s gonna be a dunk tank where any angry citizen has the opportunity to put me underwater,” said the mayor.

On Friday and Saturday nights there will be concerts immediately following (the rodeo) and on Saturday during the day, a whole host of family activities around the town square. I’m your southwest Iowa neighborhood reporter, Katrina Markel, in Sidney.

