STOPPING BRAIN DRAIN: Lt. governor visits Glenwood's career program, discusses keeping young talent in Iowa

GLENWOOD, Iowa (KMTV) — Lt. Gov. Chris Cournoyer visited Glenwood Community High School to highlight iJag, a career readiness program, aimed at preparing youth for future careers. She was also asked about efforts in the state to keep and attract skilled workers who have been migrating out more then moving in, according to recently released data.



"I'm the mother of four children and of course I would love my children to stay in the state, Cournoyer said.

She mentioned tax cuts, improving arts, culture, and recreation — such as parks and trails — and quality of life in general.

Cournoyer also mentioned that Iowa has a high rate of Millenial homeownership.

Once we train them, a lot of young people leave Iowa. I'm curious how we keep them here.

I'm Southwest Iowa neighborhood reporter Katrina Markel.

I'm in Glenwood, which is my hometown, and I'm here because the Lt. Governor stopped by to speak with a group of young people about their career readiness program.

IJAG stands for "Iowa Jobs for America's Graduates"

Andrew Brandenburg, senior: "Good morning everyone ... "

Lt. Gov. Chris Cournoyer, who is also running for state auditor, highlighted the Glenwood IJAG program during her Southwest Iowa visit. And good jobs are just one way to keep and attract young talent.

Both Iowa and Nebraska have more people moving out than moving in; that's according to customer data from moving company Atlas Van Lines. So, I asked Cournoyer, how the state can change that.

Cournoyer: "I mean, it's a really holistic approach."

Sophomore Cara Phillips, who says she recently found a job designing posters for a local business, asked the Lt. Governor about continued funding for arts education.

Phillips: "I don't want to see it cut and I think it is probably the most important thing that can be offered to a student."

Cournoyer agreed (arts funding is important), mentioning that her son is a music education major. She was also joined by the IJAG CEO, answering questions about their own careers.

Phillips, who wants to be a graphic designer, has high praise for the program: "I love it. This is the greatest thing I have ever done."

