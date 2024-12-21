'Street corner Santa': 30 years of bringing joy to Glenwood families

GLENWOOD, Iowa (KMTV) — For thirty years Bret Wilson has been adding to his extensive Christmas light display in Glenwood. He also dresses up as Santa Claus and passes out candy canes to neighbors.



Dale Mellors used to bring his son Darin to Wilson's to see the display when he was a kid. During the pandemic, they decided to "go big" just like Wilson to bring some Christmas joy to the community.

The Mellors use 50,000 LED lights while the Wilson family works with dozens of nostalgic "blow mold" displays.

On Christmas Eve, Bret (Santa) and Peggy Wilson will pass out candy canes for several hours. It's also possible that the Grinch will make an appearance.

LEARN MORE



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"I'm the street corner Santa Claus."

I grew up around the corner from here and for 30 years, Bret Wilson has put on an enormous Christmas display. This behind me is only part of it. I'm southwest Iowa neighborhood reporter Katrina Markel in Glenwood and I just paid a visit to Street Corner Santa Claus.

"Just a lot of Christmas joy,” Bret Wilson said.

It was a cold and windy night but Bret and Peggy Wilson were outside greeting families with candy canes and a wave from Santa. The week before Christmas Eve they're out there every night.

"We were shopping the other day in Walmart and this little girl goes by, 'Mommy it's Santa Claus' and she was like, 'Oh my gosh, I'm so sorry' and it's like, 'No, he loves it, thanks!'"

Over the last three decades, the Wilsons' display grew, taking up three lots including their daughter's house next door.

Bret: "We've got kids bringing their own kids now..."

Katrina: "...Yeah, I'll bet"

Bret: "...That were babies when they came here the first time, so it's kind of become a tradition. A family tradition."

One of those families: the Mellors. Dale and his son Darin visited the Wilsons’ display when Darin was kid. During the pandemic, inspired by the Wilsons, they decided they could go big, too.

"We've been called the Griswolds, though, which is a compliment," Dale said.

Across town from the Wilsons, at 1604 Timberlane*, the Mellors use 50,000 LED lights.

"Eventually, it would be nice to have a walkaround display with 100,000 lights," Darin said.

The Mellors don't dress up as Santa but there is a Santa driving Dale's '65 Ford truck.

Both families say it makes them happy to see the joy these displays bring others.

"People are happy to see us, are excited when they come by. The kids are full of glee," said Bret.

Bret and Peggy say their biggest night is Christmas Eve and they'll be out here for several hours on the corner of Myrtle and 3rd Street.

*This address has been corrected from the broadcast version of the story

