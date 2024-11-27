Summit Carbon Solutions moves forward with application to build pipeline in South Dakota

Summit Carbon Solutions was granted construction permits for its carbon capture pipelines in Iowa and North Dakota. On Nov. 19 it applied for a permit to build in South Dakota.



The pipeline would move liquified CO2, a by-product of ethanol production, from ethanol plants in states like Iowa to permanent underground storage in North Dakota.

Summit maintains that it prefers to obtain voluntary participation from landowners rather than use eminent domain to acquire easements for the pipeline.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Summit Carbon Solutions continues to move forward with efforts to build a carbon capture pipeline through five Midwestern states including Iowa.

Summit already received permits in Iowa and North Dakota to build the base scope, sometimes called phase one, of its carbon capture pipeline.

On Nov. 19 Summit applied to the South Dakota Public Utility Commission for a permit.

In October, South Dakota's Supreme Court rejected Summit's argument that carbon dioxide should be considered a commodity like oil or electricity. Without common carrier status the company can't use eminent domain to build its pipeline. That ruling isn't final, though. Summit can still pursue getting common carrier status in South Dakota.

In the meantime, its construction permit in Iowa is on the condition that permits are first issued in North and South Dakota.

