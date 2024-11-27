Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodSouthwest Iowa

Actions

Summit Carbon Solutions moves forward with application to build pipeline in South Dakota

he company must receive permission to construct pipelines through South Dakota and North Dakota before beginning construction in Iowa.
Carbon Pipeline-Midwest
Posted
and last updated

Summit Carbon Solutions was granted construction permits for its carbon capture pipelines in Iowa and North Dakota. On Nov. 19 it applied for a permit to build in South Dakota.

  • The pipeline would move liquified CO2, a by-product of ethanol production, from ethanol plants in states like Iowa to permanent underground storage in North Dakota.
  • Summit maintains that it prefers to obtain voluntary participation from landowners rather than use eminent domain to acquire easements for the pipeline.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Summit Carbon Solutions continues to move forward with efforts to build a carbon capture pipeline through five Midwestern states including Iowa.

Summit already received permits in Iowa and North Dakota to build the base scope, sometimes called phase one, of its carbon capture pipeline.

On Nov. 19 Summit applied to the South Dakota Public Utility Commission for a permit.

The pipeline would move liquified CO2, a by-product of ethanol production, from plants in states like Iowa to permanent underground storage in North Dakota.

In October, South Dakota's Supreme Court rejected Summit's argument that carbon dioxide should be considered a commodity like oil or electricity. Without common carrier status the company can't use eminent domain to build its pipeline. That ruling isn't final, though. Summit can still pursue getting common carrier status in South Dakota.

Summit maintains that it prefers to obtain voluntary participation from landowners.

In the meantime, its construction permit in Iowa is on the condition that permits are first issued in North and South Dakota.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Mary From Your Neighborhood 960x720.jpg

More News In Your Neighborhood