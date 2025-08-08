Suspect in deadly Glenwood shooting dies from burn injuries

The suspect in a double homicide in Glenwood has died after suffering severe burns during the incident.

Dennis Burnell, 38, died on Wednesday at the Kansas University Medical Center Burn Unit where he was being treated for excessive burns.

A forensic autopsy has been scheduled.

The victims of a shooting were Brandon and Stevie Oman. Investigators say the couple was shot during what they call an interpersonal dispute with Dennis Burnell, a neighbor.

The shooting occurred around 7:30 near their homes on North Grove Street. Brandon Oman died at the scene, while Stevie Oman died later at the hospital.

During the incident, Burnell's home caught fire while he was inside. Officers took him into custody before he was transported to the hospital with critical injuries.