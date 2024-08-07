SW Iowa parents accused of confining 4-year-old to makeshift cage appear in court

FREMONT COUNTY, Iowa (KMTV — The parents of a four-year-old boy who was found wandering along a busy Hamburg street two weeks ago were in court on Monday. They are facing charges in Fremont and Page counties after law enforcement officers alleged they were confining the boy in a makeshift cage.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Shenandoah parents, charged with neglect and abandonment in Fremont County after allegedly locking their 4-year-old in a makeshift cage appeared in court this week.

Dustin Perry and Lindsey Hamilton had their first court appearance this week. They are being held without bond in Fremont County.

Their 4-year-old son was discovered on the street in Hamburg last week. Deputies allege he was being confined in a playpen with a child safety gate zip-tied to the top while staying at his grandparents’ home. A similar device was discovered in the parents’ Shenandoah residence.

Perry and Hamilton are also charged with misdemeanor child endangerment in Page County and the sheriff told me last week he believes there will be additional charges connected to the case.

The next court date is in October.