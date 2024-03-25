Teens exhibit creativity at Corner Conference art show in Malvern

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Welcome to the Corner Conference student art show. I'm Katrina Markel your Southwest Iowa Neighborhood reporter, in Malvern, at East Mills Jr-Sr High where seventh through 12th graders are participating in a conference-wide art show.

Students from six different schools participated in the show and submitted work in a wide variety of media.

Judging took place on Saturday. Students and community members viewed the work Monday morning.

Cedar, a junior at East Mills, won awards for his pencil drawings. He says many students don't realize they have potential as an artist.

"A lot of people see things and they're like, 'Oh, I don't think I could do that, I could never do that.' But they don't think about all the practice it takes to get there. You're not just naturally good at it. And I think anyone, with practice, can get there," he said.

Steven Barrett, a member of Future Farmers of America, uses his welding skills to make metal sculptures.

Cedar told me one reason he likes the art show: the opportunity to expand horizons by seeing what students in other schools are doing.

