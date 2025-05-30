Temporary water pump arrives in Pottawattamie County to help Regional Water meet demand

AVOCA, Iowa (KMTV) — A water crisis for rural water customers in parts of Southwest Iowa is ongoing, but progress was evident on Thursday. KMTV was at the site of a future pump station as a temporary pump arrived on a trailer.

Temporary water pump arrives to help Regional Water meet demand

Pipeline has already been laid between the Regional Water system, headquartered in rural Pottawattamie County, and the Council Bluffs water plants.

A temporary pump will be connected in the next few days until a permanent pump can be installed in the fall.

Regional Water is currently testing it's water for bacteria, but a boil order remains in place for the time being.

Why the water shortage for rural water customers in SW Iowa?

Relief is on the way for regional water customers currently experiencing a water shortage and a boil order. I’m Southwest Iowa neighborhood reporter Katrina Markel in rural Pottawattamie County, and at this site, crews have been busy readying for a water pump that just arrived.

I was there as the trailer carrying a temporary water pump pulled up. It’s an important step, bringing water from Council Bluffs, which has ample supply from the river.

Regional water supplies rural customers across a five-county area. During my ongoing coverage, neighbors have raised a lot of questions about the shortage.

“What we want to do is not cut corners.”

That’s Regional Water General Manager Tom Kallman. I asked him if the company took on too many customers. He told me the last time the company added communities was almost 20 years ago.

“Seventeen years ago, the information that we had did not indicate this significant drop in the capacity of our well field to produce water.”

Much of Southwest Iowa is in a moderate drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, and Regional Water hasn’t been able to drill into a deep aquifer as of yet. So, the solution is to pipe water from Council Bluffs, plans that were underway before the recent crisis.

For now, neighbors will remain on a boil order until testing indicates it’s not needed.

