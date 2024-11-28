THANKSGIVING: Running grocery store is multi-generational effort in Missouri Valley

MISSOURI VALLEY, Iowa (KMTV) — It was a busy day at Food Land in Missouri Valley. Busy enough that John Corbett, who runs Food Land with his mother Dina, had his 11-year-old and nine-year-old helping

out. The girls told me they like working in the family business.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

At Food Land in Missouri Valley, Thanksgiving grocery shopping is a family business. I'm Southwest Iowa neighborhood reporter Katrina Markel and I'm here with Avery and Reagan who are helping Dad and Grandma with the holiday rush.

Most of us know what it's like to be in the line the day before Thanksgiving, but have you thought about what it's like to work the line?

Cashier: “Do you want a receipt?”

Food Land has been family-owned since the ‘40s and that means everyone is put to work. John Corbett's daughters are the fourth generation to help out. They told me it's fun. And they put me to work.

Reagan: "I'll just be right here in case you mess it up."

Katrina: "Okay, thanks."

There was a steady flow of neighbors Wednesday shopping for Thanksgiving or prepping for football parties on Friday.

Customer: "It's fry day on Friday, so people come to my place and you bring it and I fry it."

Sue: "Well, see, I've already had harvest dinner because we farm. But the kids were like 'Well, we're gonna be home are you going to have something?'"

Customer: “We have, we’ll take pumpkin pie, cut it in chunks, freeze and then dip it in pancake batter and fry that.”

Sue: “So, when you get done with harvest you have Thanksgiving. And that way, the kids can go to the other side of the family for Thanksgiving.”

Katrina (bagging a ham): “And do you prefer ham? Are you more of a ham person or a turkey -- ”

Customer: "We have both.”

Keeping their shopping dollars local...

Leo: “It’s convenience is what it is.”

Customer: “Thanks for sackin'"

Katrina: “Oh, sure!”

Leo: “And also, Food Land has historically given a lot back to the community.”

Food Land owner, Dina Corbett, told me the day before Thanksgiving it's common for neighbors to come back two or three times, grabbing an ingredient they forgot on the first trip.

Food Land is closed on Thanksgiving but opens again on Friday so they'll be here for any of your football needs.

