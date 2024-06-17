UPDATE: Malvern neighbors raise more than $10K for future childcare center during Saturday concert

MALVERN, Iowa (KMTV) — The need for childcare options is an ongoing concern in Southwest Iowa. In the East Mills school district, neighbors are about 65% of the way to the $5 million needed to renovate an existing building into a child development center.

A local couple offered a matching donation of $5,000 for a fundraiser on Saturday night.

“We’ve had a lot of young people move here. We just want to keep that going. That’s the only way you keep a community vibrant,” said Bonnie Pierce, who made the matching donation with her husband, Greg.

Despite the weather, a Saturday evening fundraiser for a child development center in Malvern met its weekend goal.

East Mills Child Care Solutions board members hoped to bring in at least $5,000 in community donations during a Saturday night concert in order to match a donation from Bonnie Pierce and her husband Greg.

The two are among a growing group of neighbors and local leaders in the area trying to expand availability of local child care as a way of sustaining local growth.

Due to the storms that rolled through the area, the concert was moved indoors, but neighbors showed up and helped the organization raise more than $10,000.

I was there, just before the weekend goal was met, and these kiddos {{picture}} were effective fundraisers.