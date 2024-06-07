Watch Now
USAF jazz ensemble, Glenn Miller Orchestra: Affordable entertainment in Southwest Iowa this weekend

If you like swing, jazz and big band music, there are free and affordable concerts this weekend in Southwest Iowa.
Posted at 10:11 AM, Jun 07, 2024

    If you like swing, jazz and big band music, there are free and affordable concerts this weekend in Southwest Iowa.

    BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

    Swing into the weekend with these free and affordable events in southwest Iowa.

    I'm Katrina Markel, your southwest Iowa neighborhood reporter

    On Friday, Shades of Blue, the US Air Force jazz ensemble performs at Glenwood's Davies Amphitheater. The professional musicians play swing, big band, and modern jazz, including work by Iowa native Glenn Miller.

    If that's not enough Glenn Miller for you, the annual Glenn Miller Festival in Clarinda, Iowa runs from June 6 to June 9. Clarinda is the birthplace of the famous big band leader who died in plane crash while directing the Army Airforce Band during WW II.

