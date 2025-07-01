Water restrictions likely to last all summer for Regional Water customers

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Regional Water customers are likely to be under some sort of water restrictions through the end of the summer, according the Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Director Doug Reed.



There’s no longer a boil order in place, but a "red alert" is still in effect for Regional Water customers.

The company says it’s pumping at full capacity.

A temporary pump to connect Regional Water to Council Bluffs Water Works isn't operational yet.

Customers of Regional Water, in a five-county area, have been coping with water restrictions for a few months now, and that’s not likely to let up anytime soon.

Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Director Doug Reed: “This past weekend the plant wasn’t able to shut down based on water supply, usage...”

A few weeks ago, I was there when the temporary pump arrived at a booster station. It’s supposed to connect Regional Water to Council Bluffs Water Works, but County EMS director, Doug Reed, says it’s not yet operational.

Reed: “That project has been plagued with challenges.”

He also recognized the county’s tech team for work creating a regional water dashboard, with current information found on the county’s website.