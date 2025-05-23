Water safety tips ahead of Memorial Day weekend and the start of summer

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — As the weather starts to get warmer, many of us will want to get outside and cool off by the water. But with any body of water—especially hotspots like Lake Manawa—safety is of utmost importance.



Drowning is the second-leading cause of accidental death in children aged 5–14, so practicing safe swimming is especially important at this time of year.

The Iowa DNR gives tips on boating safety.

Lifetime Fitness shares tips to keep your kids safe in the pool.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

As the weather starts to get warmer, many of us will want to get outside and cool off by a lake or river. But with any body of water—especially popular hotspots like Lake Manawa—safety is of utmost importance.

How busy does it get here, say, on like an ideal perfect summer day?

"Right, I can't give you exact numbers—the number of boats or vessels on the lake—but I know that all of our parking lots will be overflowing. So there's probably at least 40 or 50, maybe even 100 boats on the lake at a time,” said Chris Anunson a conservation officer with the Iowa DNR.

Iowa DNR urges boaters to stay 50 feet or more away from other boaters, be cautious of your speed, and if you're out celebrating this holiday weekend, drink responsibly. Boating drivers can get charged with driving under the influence if they're over a 0.08 BAC.

Some other important info to take note of:

The Army Corps of Engineers says it's important to know your swimming abilities. Swimming in a natural body of water is different than swimming in a pool.

Be conscious of your surroundings and remember: while adults don't have to wear a life jacket on a boat, there must be enough on board for every person in case of emergency.

If you've got kiddos, here are some more tips to make sure they're staying safe in the pool.

Drowning is the second-leading cause of accidental death in children aged 5–14, so practicing safe swimming is especially important at this time of year.

Life Time Fitness says investing in swim lessons can reduce the risk of drowning for kids and young adults.

Try to follow the 25-10 rule: if your kids can't swim 25 meters continuously without help, make sure an adult is always within 10 feet.

Also, wear bright-colored swimsuits. Studies find that neon and bright bathing suits are the safest and easiest to spot in the water.

And in case of an emergency, getting CPR certified can be a lifesaving tool to learn.