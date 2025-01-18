'We can be surrogate grandparents': Walnut plans intergenerational childcare center

WALNUT, Iowa (KMTV) — Southwest Iowa neighbors continue to struggle with the need for childcare. In Walnut, available space inside a senior living apartment building offers a "win-win" for seniors and children.



Play Haven, the daycare inside the Peace Haven building, recently received a $500,000 grant from the Lakin Foundation.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

What if senior citizens could participate in childcare? I'm Southwest Iowa neighborhood reporter Katrina Markel in Walnut where there are plans to put a daycare center in the same building as an independent living community.

Pearl Madsen: "I love little ones."

For Peace Haven residents like Pearl Madsen, the potential of having young children in a wing of their building is exciting.

"A lot of their grandparents aren't close and maybe we can be surrogate grandparents," she said.

I've been reporting on the need for more childcare in Southwest Iowa for more than year. Families, businesses and government leaders all recognize the struggle.

Rachel Hamilton is the CEO of a local internet provider and board president for the daycare, called Play Haven.

"We have newer, younger employees starting and childcare is a really important issue to them,” she said. “I do know of an employee who would have moved here if there were childcare, but there wasn't."

Lydia Holtz is raising seventh-generation Walnut residents.

"We don't want to leave. We love it here," she said.

She commutes to Omaha, driving an extra 30 minutes to drop her children off at daycare in Harlan.

"I actually know a lot of moms around town that aren't working,” Holtz said. “They stayed home with their kids because there are no options for childcare."

The State of Iowa reports almost $1 billion in lost revenue due to the childcare crisis.

Play Haven was recently granted $500,000 from the Charles E. Lakin Foundation. The board needs to raise an additional half million before they can begin renovation of the empty wing.

It's cheaper to renovate than to build from scratch. Plus, Peace Haven administrator Fran Branan says it will benefit the kids and the seniors.

"There's as much benefit for us as there is for them," she said.

"As a parent to be able to bring your children to an intergenerational facility, that's just a win-win for everyone," said Hamilton.

"If there's housing here, if there's jobs here, if there's daycare – I want the community to live and it's a great place to live," Branan said.

Community leaders here see it as a benefit not just for Walnut, but for the surrounding communities.