'WE DESERVE THIS': Football championship brings joy to tornado-stricken community

MINDEN AND NEOLA, Iowa (KMTV) — Tri-Center's first-ever state football title brings much-need joy to a community devastated by spring tornadoes.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Why not us? The Tri-Center football team answered that question loud and clear Thursday afternoon at the state finals.

I’m southwest Iowa neighborhood reporter Katrina Markel in Minden where neighbors are celebrating after what’s been a really tough year.

“Such an amazing game. They all played so well,” said Terryl Greiner.

“It’s just a cool feeling as a community,” Mayor Kevin Zimmermann said.

Minden is just one of the towns in the Tri-Center school district. When it was hit with a tornado on April 26 Neola neighbors told me they're all part of one community.

Karla Logge is the mayor of Neola: “Everybody knows everybody, basically.”

Players spent the summer cleaning up and helping to rebuild.

“It’s amazing, you know, how grown up they are and they’re willing to step right in and help,” Zimmermann said.

“I just love the team spirit that they have,” said Greiner. “They all get along. They look out for each other.”

The tornado brought the community together. Now, the first-ever state football title for Tri-Center brings them joy.

“Something to celebrate after six months of devastation,” Logge said.

Heidi Erwin was at the UNI-Dome with her family: “It feels like it was our turn. We deserve this.”

It almost feels like fate. I met with Coach Ryan Schroder a day before the game.

“I said the other day, the stars are aligned or something because everything we’ve been able to do, someone’s definitely got our back and watching out for us,” the coach said.

Hair stylist Terryl Greiner watched her great-nephew play in the game: “I still think they came out and they done it for Minden.”

On Friday neighbors told me the community needed this.

In Minden, where the rebuilding is well underway and the celebration is probably just beginning, I’m Southwest Iowa neighborhood reporter Katrina Markel.

