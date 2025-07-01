'We’re not going to let people fall through the cracks': Pott. County oversees district disability services

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — The State of Iowa consolidated it's behavioral health, aging, and disability services from 14 regions into seven districts. Pottawattamie County was awarded the contract to manage regions one and four.

WATCH KATRINA'S STORY HERE

Pottawattamie County oversees disability services for 27 counties

There have been concerns about the transition. Western Iowa Services Collaborative Executive Director Suzanne Watson says the navigators, or case workers, live the communities where they're working.

“While people have had concerns, I think that the bright light in this is that we have been doing these programs for a long time," said Watson. "We’re not going to let people fall through the cracks.”



Iowa DHHS

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I’m Southwest Iowa neighborhood reporter Katrina Markel in Council Bluffs.

July 1 marks some big changes to the way that Iowa manages its disability services.

The state is consolidating its behavioral health, aging, and disability services, moving from 14 regions overseen by county officials to seven districts under the state’s watch.

Pottawattamie County will manage the Western Iowa Services Collaborative, providing disability services for 27 counties.

Suzanne Watson: “And we’ll be that initial, first door that people can come to, to help get started in the system.”

Executive Director Suzanne Watson introduced a few of the disability service navigators, or caseworkers, to the Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors. She says it’s a huge time of change.

“While people have had concerns, I think that the bright light in this is that we have been doing these programs for a long time," said Watson. "We’re not going to let people fall through the cracks.”

Behavioral health will be managed separately by the state.

