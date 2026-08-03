'We're solving so many problems': Could composted fertilizer help fix Iowa's water pollution problem?

WOODBINE, Iowa (KMTV) — A composting facility in Harrison County is turning food and livestock waste into fertilizer after receiving a $3.9 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

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Abe Sandquist, who has envisioned the project for 20 years, is opening the facility after a previous attempt to build near Harlan faced neighborhood opposition almost two years ago.

The state director for rural development with the USDA, Mike Sexton, says the project could improve water quality by building healthier soil.

"USDA is very excited about this project," he said.

One goal is to reduce the amount of liquid nitrogen fertilizer applied to fields; reducing runoff into streams at a time when Iowans are increasingly concerned about nitrate levels in water sources.

"It does two things, it creates organic matter and organic matter is what holds nitrogen to the soil," said Sexton.

He says the project also addresses another environmental concern.

"Our landfills are filling up. And we're closing landfills in Iowa because they're full," Sexton said.

Sandquist — along with Sexton — says the compost addresses a supply chain problem.

"So, we haul it to the landfill, dump it in there, never to be seen again. Those materials are gone," Sandquist said. "Now, we just call up other countries and say, 'Hey, do you guys have phosphorus and potassium that we need to grow our crops?'"

Many farmers rely on imported fertilizer products, which are currently expensive. Harlan farmer, Trevor Langenfeld, says he would use the compost-based fertilizer.

"Compared to commercial you can actually get it cheaper in the long run, especially for the trucking and stuff," he said.

"I'm actually taking a waste stream, turning it back to fertilizer and we're solving so many problems with this," Sandquist said.

He also has a second facility planned near Audubon.

