Will proposed Harlan manure composting site be a boon or nuisance in the neighborhood?

HARLAN, Iowa (KMTV) — Neighbors in rural Harlan have differing opinions about a proposed mature composting facility a few miles east of town. A failed composting site in Eddyville, Iowa worries Kevin and Connie Borokowski, who live the closest to the proposed facility, because of what can happen at a mismanaged composting operation.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

What to do about manure? I'm Katrina Markel your southwest Iowa neighborhood reporter in Harlan, where neighbors and a business owner are going back and forth about a proposed manure composting facility. Some say, it won't smell. Others are not so sure. I'm getting to the bottom of it.

Kevin and Connie Borokowski are proud of the home they've created. They worry a potential manure and food waste composting facility, directly across the road, would ruin their quality of life.

"...Who is gonna want to live across the road, just a little over 500 and some feet, from a composting facility," Connie said.

Other Neighbors came by the Borokowskis to talk about their concerns. Retired science teacher Brent Tucker thinks this neighborhood just isn't the right spot.

"And yes, the compost, when it's done. It's dirt. It's good. But stuff that is rotting stinks,” he said.

Composting uses oxygen and water to decompose manure and food waste, sometimes yard waste, into a rich, fertile soil that can replace commercial fertilizer.

Harrison County native, Abe Sandquist, became passionate about regenerative farming practices working for the USDA.

"I am really just trying to do the right thing for humanity," he said.

He prefers this location because of existing infrastructure and nearby livestock operations. He says his profit will come from compost sales and not from the dumping fees paid by livestock producers.

"So, if I do not make a good product. I will not be viable," Sandquist said.

Scott and Mary Buchanan are neighbors open to the idea.

"And that if it's done correctly, it isn't smelly and it doesn't attract pests in a big way, anyway," said Mary.

But it's the potential of mismanagement that scares the Borokowskis. They point to Eddyville, Iowa, where it took a years-long fight to close a plant beset by pollution and fires.

"Maybe Abe is the best composter in the world, I hope he is, but I don't need it in my backyard,” said Brent Tucker.

"If we based everything on worse-case scenarios, there wouldn't be any progress," Scott Buchanan said.

Abe told me he's trying to work with the county to address neighbors' concerns. In Harlan, I'm your southwest Iowa neighborhood reporter, Katrina Markel.

