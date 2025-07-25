Westfair brings excitement, life lessons to southwest Iowa youth

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — It's county fair time in southwest Iowa and 4-H youth are showcasing their hard work and dedication at Westfair.

Southwest Iowa youth showcase livestock and build futures at Westfair

For 15-year-old Connor McGrath from Mineola, the goat show is a highlight of the fair experience.

"I like the simplicity of them. If you really get them to be your best friend, it is quite simple to work with them," McGrath said.

Fair Queen Kendal Jensen and Second Runner Up Lilly Yochum are both preparing to show cattle at the event.

"It's just a super important thing at Westfair and it is one of the biggest shows here for sure," Jensen said.

For these dedicated 4-H kids, caring for livestock at the fair means napping on site. Some rest in hammocks while others cuddle with their animals between events.

Claire Cook, a recent Treynor graduate, is experiencing her final summer in 4-H.

"This is Donald, he's my market steer this year," she said.

The experience comes with emotional challenges, particularly when it's time to sell the animals they've raised.

"It's definitely hard just because you get so attached ... I still cry every time, but it definitely gets easier over time," Cook said.

She has been raising Donald since he was six months old. While parting with the animals is difficult, the auction can bring in as much as $1,500; money that serves an important purpose.

"Over time, after auctioning, I saved that money and I will use that for my college tuition," Cook said.

Connie Casson emphasized that 4-H builds more than just agricultural knowledge — it creates lasting connections.

"The things I got to learn about with a group of folks from my neighborhood — it was a great way to feel connected to where I'm from," Casson said.

Westfair runs through Sunday, featuring numerous 4-H projects and evening entertainment options.

