Westfair kicks off major renovation plans with big donation from Iowa West Foundation

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Iowa West Foundation is putting $2.5 toward Westfair's fundraising goal of $34 million.



The Westfair board wants to put more resources into to upgrading the livestock building, which is described as a flexible space that will be able to host a wide variety of events.

There will be permanent seating at a modernized amphitheater and upgraded restroom and concession facilities.

The organization is looking forward to honoring the history of the fair while improving buildings for 4-H kids and other agricultural activities.

Westfair this year will run from July 23 to July 28.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Imagine standing on this stage in front of 10,000 screaming fans. I'm southwest Iowa neighborhood reporter Katrina Markel at westfair. This venue has hosted countless, huge artists over the last three decades and it's about to get a big upgrade.

"I'm really excited about what the future holds and what the next five to 10 years are going to look like," said Brandon Vorthmann, Westfair operations manager.

Operations manager Brandon Vorthmann drove me around the fairgrounds. A place where 4-H kids in western Pottawattamie County show everything from livestock to photography projects.

Former 4-H'er, Dan Miller is now on the board.

“Looking back, I’m like, ‘Wow, half my friend group is the people that I met here,’” he said.

That includes board president Craig Peterson: “It’s kind of gonna be that state fair atmosphere at a local county fair level”

Westfair is also known for concerts, like pop star Chappell Roan in October. But the 50-year-old fairgrounds are due for an upgrade.

That's why board members were excited when the Iowa West Foundation stepped in with a lead donation of $2.5 million.

Brenda Mainwaring is the Iowa West CEO.

"Whether you're in Oakland or Council Bluffs or West Omaha,” said Mainwaring. “Westfair is where it comes together and we can look at our history and celebrate being part of the Midwest."

The organization needs to raise $34 million to complete the project, starting with the 65,000-square-foot livestock building.

“Phase one being our agricultural facility. Phase two being our arena and phase three being the final phase, which is the amphitheater and a lot of the parking and the midway,” Vorthmann said.

As a middle-aged concertgoer, I’m especially excited about the 5,000 permanent seats at the amphitheater.

"Personally, that’s my favorite part of the venue,” Vorthmann added.

The goal is to break ground on phase one of the renovation by August.

