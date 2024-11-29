Watch Now
What are kids asking Santa to bring this year? A timeless tradition in Council Bluffs

A dirt bike, makeup, legos: a few requests of the Bass Pro Santa. The store manager says Black Friday is still its biggest shopping day, but they run holiday deals over a longer period of time now.
    Santa's Wonderland is open at Bass Pro in Council Bluffs and families lined up to take photos. For some, it's an annual tradition.
    BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:
    Thanksgiving is over and now it's time for Santa Claus visits. I'm Southwest Iowa neighborhood reporter Katrina Markel in Council Bluffs.

    "I think I'm going to ask for a shirt that says my sisters are the best."

    Like a lot of kids at Bass Pro on Friday, seven-year-old Heidi participated in a time-honored tradition: Christmas pictures with Santa.

    She and cousin Adelyn put thought into their outfits.

    "And I thought it was good because it's green, it's comfortable and stuff."

    "Usually me and my cousin are always matching, so I wanted to do something different, so I decided to do PJs."

    And what do kids want from Santa this year?

    Rory (AGE 10): "For girls most likely skincare and makeup and for boys probably more video games."

    Katrina: "Okay, what do you want from Santa?"

    Cort: "Legos"

    Cameron: "A dirt bike and a helmet."

    Mom of four kids: "They're getting older so they're wanting bigger, more expensive. So, we'll do less."

    But even college kids aren't too big for some things: "I still like to think I'm a little kid so I still like having my stuffed animals"

    Heidi: "This is Snowy."

    Adelyn: "And this is S'mores and this is Pawsey.”

    Bass Pro General Manager Matthew Spies says, now, the company spreads holiday deals over a longer timeframe, not just black Friday.

    "It does allow us to have a little more flexibility in taking care of customers and our Outfitters ... Friday's still our biggest day of the year," he said.

    I asked Santa for a pair of fingerless gloves for operating TV cameras in the cold.

    Santa's Wonderland is open through Christmas Eve.

