What are kids asking Santa to bring this year? A timeless tradition in Council Bluffs

Santa's Wonderland is open at Bass Pro in Council Bluffs and families lined up to take photos. For some, it's an annual tradition.

Thanksgiving is over and now it's time for Santa Claus visits. I'm Southwest Iowa neighborhood reporter Katrina Markel in Council Bluffs.

"I think I'm going to ask for a shirt that says my sisters are the best."

Like a lot of kids at Bass Pro on Friday, seven-year-old Heidi participated in a time-honored tradition: Christmas pictures with Santa.

She and cousin Adelyn put thought into their outfits.

"And I thought it was good because it's green, it's comfortable and stuff."

"Usually me and my cousin are always matching, so I wanted to do something different, so I decided to do PJs."

And what do kids want from Santa this year?

Rory (AGE 10): "For girls most likely skincare and makeup and for boys probably more video games."

Katrina: "Okay, what do you want from Santa?"

Cort: "Legos"

Cameron: "A dirt bike and a helmet."

Mom of four kids: "They're getting older so they're wanting bigger, more expensive. So, we'll do less."

But even college kids aren't too big for some things: "I still like to think I'm a little kid so I still like having my stuffed animals"

Heidi: "This is Snowy."

Adelyn: "And this is S'mores and this is Pawsey.”

Bass Pro General Manager Matthew Spies says, now, the company spreads holiday deals over a longer timeframe, not just black Friday.

"It does allow us to have a little more flexibility in taking care of customers and our Outfitters ... Friday's still our biggest day of the year," he said.

I asked Santa for a pair of fingerless gloves for operating TV cameras in the cold.

Santa's Wonderland is open through Christmas Eve.