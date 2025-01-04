Why are Iowa hunters seeing fewer deer this year?

HAMBURG, Iowa (KMTV) — Hemorrhagic disease — or EHD — is killing deer in Iowa, making for a slower deer season.



Jake Jones owns the Hamburg Locker. He says he's processed approximately 300 fewer deer than last year.

DNR deer biologist Jace Elliott said weather conditions contribute: "... The first condition being a very warm spring,” Elliott said. “The second condition being a lot of rainfall early in the summer and then the third condition, which is perhaps the most important which is a sustained drought for let's say the second half of the summer followed by prolonged warm temperatures into the fall."

Suspicious deer deaths can be reported to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources: IowaDNR.gov

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Hamburg meat locker, here behind me, has processed deer for generations of Iowa hunters, including for my family. But there won't be as much venison on the plates of southwest Iowans this year. I'm neighborhood reporter Katrina Markel and I'm here to learn more about why there's a lower deer harvest.

Jake Jones: “It’s just bad. Something needs to change.”

Hamburg locker owner, Jake Jones told me there haven't been as many deer to process this year. Approximately 300 fewer than he did last year.

“I mean, we’re out a lot of money,” said Jones.

Hemorrhagic disease, known as EHD, causes internal bleeding in deer. It's high in the state this year, especially in pockets of northwest and central Iowa.

To help future populations, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources is issuing very few tags for antlerless deer. But Jones says people also need to stop hunting doe illegally to help the population bounce back.

“It’s gotta take all of us and the state to make something happen,” he said.

Jones is one of several hunters who told me they haven't seen as many deer this year. So, I asked DNR deer biologist Jace Elliott about it. He said weather conditions contribute.

We saw all of those conditions in western Iowa.

“We are looking at considering some future changes as well just to get ahead of things as much as we can,” Elliot said.

Whether it's limiting out-of-state hunters, or a lottery for deer tags, Jones wants to see efforts to help the deer population.

“Growin’ up, huntin’ — I want my kids to see how many deer we used to have,” Jones said.

Elliott told me the DNR is encouraging the public to report any suspicious deer deaths so it can keep tracking EHD.

