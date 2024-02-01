Will Gov. Reynolds' AEA bill hurt rural Iowa school districts?

Gov. Kim Reynolds has introduced a bill to the Iowa Legislature that would reorganize the Area Education Agencies (AEAs) in the state. There are nine, regional agencies that provide special education services, teacher training, and media and technology support for schools.

On Wednesday, the House education subcommittee held a hearing at the capitol in Des Moines. Members heard from educators, students, parents and advocacy groups who expressed support or opposition to the bill.

State Rep. Brent Siegrist, a Republican from Council Bluffs, says a big concern is that rural schools will not have the resources to provide special education services if the funding model changes.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Some parents are really concerned about a bill being considered in the Iowa legislature.

if this passes, parents tell me it could have a serious impact on how their child learns.

A subcommittee, on Wednesday, began hearing testimony on a bill that would change the way special education and other services are funded and provided to public schools.

Right now, tax dollars for special education go directly to the regional area education agencies, or AEAs, which provide special ed services to the school districts.

The governor’s bill would change the funding model: districts would get the money and choose to hire specialists just for their district, or hire the AEA, to provide services such as mental health counseling or speech therapy.

Council Bluffs Republican Brent Siegrist, a former executive director of the AEAs, fears this would mean larger districts taking their money out of the funding pool.

Rep. Siegrist: "... the fear is that rural schools wouldn’t get the same level of services because the of pool of money would be smaller.”

Tim Hood, who is the superintendent of three separate rural districts, says that there’s no way small districts could provide all those services on their own.

Hood: “We think our property taxes will have to go up to provide all the services that they provide now.”

Vicki Murillo, the Council Bluffs superintendent testified in support of the bill. She said she understood that rural districts had different considerations, but called the current AEA model “outdated.”

Murillo: “For the past seven years, I have watched millions of flow-through dollars from our district demographics go directly to the AEA without having a voice for how those dollars will be used to support the needs of our district.”

The subcommittee just heard testimony today. They didn’t vote on it. When they set a date to vote, we will let you know.

I’m your southwest Iowa neighborhood reporter, Katrina Markel.

