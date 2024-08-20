Woodbine neighbors look for solutions after fire devastates only grocery store

WOODBINE, Iowa (KMTV) — On Monday afternoon a fire burned through Foodland grocery in Woodbine. The owner plans to rebuild, but in the meantime, the community is without a full-service grocery store.



Foodland owner Dina Corbett called it “devastating” and, on a phone call, told me she’s received offers of help from countless community members.

“The Main Street Committee is already thinking of working with the food pantry and figuring out how to help seniors that are very dependent on the local store,” Local photographer Sarah Lenz said.

“Some of the older people in town rely heavily on the grocery store,” said City Administrator Lisa Koch. “They don’t drive or they don’t drive out of town. So, those are some of the initial concerns. Trying to figure out ways to help those people. “

A day after a fire ripped through Woodbine, Iowa’s only grocery store, the owner tells me, she plans to rebuild. I’m your Southwest Iowa neighborhood reporter Katrina Markel.

That will be good news to neighbors who tell me that in the aftermath of this fire they’re making plans to help each other.

Eleven local fire departments aided Woodbine Fire and Rescue when a fire broke out in the Foodland grocery store Monday afternoon at approximately 3:45.

Sarah Lenz: “Everyone enjoys them...”

Fellow business owner, photographer Sarah Lenz, captured aerial images of the fire She says now, Woodbine neighbors are focused on helping each other.

The community has a Dollar General and a Casey’s, but the closest traditional grocery store is about 10 miles away.

We’ve seen this before. Almost three years ago, a blaze destroyed Mulholland Grocery in Malvern. Rebuilding began this summer but, in the meantime, neighbors have to travel for groceries.

City Administrator Lisa Koch says it’s a big concern for some.

Because the fire happened Monday, community leaders are only beginning to develop a plan to meet needs.

“I’m sure we’ll get a plan of action. The community is really good about coming together and helping each other,” Koch said.

The city administrator told me neighbors with questions should reach out to city hall.

