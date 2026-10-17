Another chilly night, but a warm up is on the way for Omaha

3 Things to Know



Chilly, but not frosty, tonight

Breezy and warmer on Sunday

Warmer next week, staying mainly dry

Forecast:

After our first frost/freeze of the season, the afternoon high recovered across the Omaha area, reaching the low 60s. Overnight, we get chilly again, but stay above the frost threshhold, dropping to around 40.

As the high pressure moves east, we get back into southerly flow, leading to a warming trend over the next week. It begins Sunday, with highs into the upper 60s under lots of sun and a breeze.

We lose the breeze, and gain a few clouds, on Monday as temperatures hold in the upper 60s for highs.

The 70s are back on Tuesday, and the 70s will last through the week.

There is a very small window for a few Wednesday morning showers. However, most of us will stay dry. Highs on Wednesday reach the mid-70s.

We get warmer Thursday into the weekend with highs into the upper 70s. Nowhere close to the heat last weekend, but still 10-15 degrees above average for late October.

Our next storm system encroaches the area on Friday and Saturday, bringing clouds and 20-30 mph winds. Right now, the rain chance looks to hold west until late Saturday, but this is expected to change in the coming days.

SATURAY NIGHT

Clear

Chilly

Low: 40

Wind: S 5-20

SUNDAY

Sunny

Breezy

High: 68

Wind: S 10-25

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Seasonal

High: 68

Wind: S 5-10

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Seasonal

High: 68

Wind: S 5-10

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