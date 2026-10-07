How Rocky Mountain snow impacts Nebraska, and what this winter may look like for the snowpack

The Rocky Mountain snowpack plays a direct role in Nebraska's water supply, and last winter's record low levels had severe consequences across the state.

As snowpack in Colorado and Wyoming melts each spring, the water flows into the Platte River, affecting river levels and water availability throughout Nebraska.

Last winter's record low snowpack gave the Platte River little water. Western Nebraska experienced its worst wildfire season on record and a severe drought that persists today.

In eastern Nebraska, a wet spring and summer kept the region from seeing the worst impacts, though the Platte still runs at low levels throughout the state.

As winter approaches, the outlook for the Rocky Mountain snowpack is mixed.

This winter will likely be dominated by El Niño, perhaps the strongest El Niño since reliable records began in 1950.

Historically, strong El Niños bring warm and wet weather to Omaha. Colorado tends to run wet during these patterns, while Wyoming runs dry. Since most runoff comes from Colorado, signs of a wet winter are good news for river levels.

Seasonal forecast models agree on warmer-than-average temperatures, but are mixed on precipitation, though several do show a wet season over the Rockies and Nebraska.

While history is looking good, it will come down to how each weather system sets up.

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