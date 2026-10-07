Mild winter and recent flooding are sending gnats, ants, spiders, and wasps into homes across the area

Bugs are surging in and around area homes, and weather is largely to blame.

Gnats, ants, spiders, and even wasps have come out in droves, and the uptick has created a busy stretch for Brett Macklin at Ryan Lawn and Tree.

Macklin said the increase in bugs is a combination of two weather-related problems. A mild winter caused the reproduction cycle to start earlier, resulting in multiple generations of many outdoor pests this year. Then the recent rain and flooding affected yards, properties, and homes, pushing bugs to higher ground — and in many cases, indoors.

Calls for ants, which seek shelter indoors, and mosquitoes, which are attracted to moisture, have increased this year, Macklin said.

For most, the spike is expected to be temporary, with bug populations likely to decrease as the season gets colder.

Macklin recommends checking even the smallest cracks for possible entry points, removing piles of leaves near homes, and avoiding leaving anything around that could attract bugs.

"Think small when you think about pests. I mean, think about what they're trying to do and how they can get in," Macklin said.

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