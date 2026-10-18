THE WEEK AHEAD: Gradually warming up with some late week wind & rain

3 Things to Know



Chilly, but not frosty, tonight

Warming up this week

Windy with a small rain chance by the weekend

Forecast:

Overnight, we get chilly again, but stay above the frost threshhold, dropping to around 40.

We lose the breeze, and gain a few clouds, on Monday as temperatures hold in the upper 60s for highs.

The 70s are back on Tuesday, and the 70s will last through the week. Highs on Wednesday reach the mid-70s.

We get warmer Thursday into the weekend with highs into the upper 70s. Nowhere close to the recent heat wave, but still 10-15 degrees above average for late October.

Our next storm system encroaches the area on Friday and Saturday, bringing clouds and 20-30 mph winds. Right now, the rain chance looks to hold west until late Saturday, but this is expected to change in the coming days.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Clear

Not as Chilly

Low: 45

Wind: S 5-15

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Seasonal

High: 68

Wind: S 5-10

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 73

Wind: S 5-10

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm

High: 77

Wind: S 10-25

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