Warm and mostly sunny for the workweek!

3 Things to Know
- Coolest day out of work week!
- Windier Friday, Saturday
- Rain chances, cool down as we head into weekend
Forecast:
Waking up this Tuesday morning, those temps are probably feeling very similar to Monday morning! You might grab a jacket, but you probably won't need it later today.
The warm temps are back on Tuesday, and they'll continue to climb into the upper 70s by the end of this work week.
We get warmer Thursday into the weekend with highs into the upper 70s. Nowhere close to the recent heat wave, but still 10-15 degrees above average for late October.
Our next storm system encroaches the area on Friday and Saturday, bringing clouds and 20-40 mph winds. Depending on the speed of the cold front, our area may see some rain as early as late Saturday, lasting into Sunday.
Once the cold front passes, temperatures drop to our seasonal averages into early next week. Monday is looking like the lower 60s for the afternoon high, and the lows could start to return to the 40s.
TUESDAY
Mostly Sunny
Warmer
High: 73
Wind: S 5-15
TUESDAY NIGHT
Mostly Clear
Cool
Low: 52
Wind: S 5-15
WEDNESDAY
Mostly Sunny
Warm
High: 77
Wind: S 5-10
THURSDAY
Mostly Sunny
Warm
High: 79
Wind: SE 5-15
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