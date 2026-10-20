Warm and mostly sunny for the workweek!

3 Things to Know



Coolest day out of work week!

Windier Friday, Saturday

Rain chances, cool down as we head into weekend

Forecast:

Waking up this Tuesday morning, those temps are probably feeling very similar to Monday morning! You might grab a jacket, but you probably won't need it later today.

The warm temps are back on Tuesday, and they'll continue to climb into the upper 70s by the end of this work week.

We get warmer Thursday into the weekend with highs into the upper 70s. Nowhere close to the recent heat wave, but still 10-15 degrees above average for late October.

Our next storm system encroaches the area on Friday and Saturday, bringing clouds and 20-40 mph winds. Depending on the speed of the cold front, our area may see some rain as early as late Saturday, lasting into Sunday.

Once the cold front passes, temperatures drop to our seasonal averages into early next week. Monday is looking like the lower 60s for the afternoon high, and the lows could start to return to the 40s.

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 73

Wind: S 5-15

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cool

Low: 52

Wind: S 5-15

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm

High: 77

Wind: S 5-10

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm

High: 79

Wind: SE 5-15

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