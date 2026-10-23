Warm and windy for Friday; next system to bring rain early next week

3 Things to Know



Stretch of warm weather continues

Breezy Friday & Saturday, wildfire risk

Rain chances late this weekend, early next week

Forecast:

We will see a few more clouds around Friday, and the wind begins to pick up out from the south, too. Gusts on Friday could reach 25-35 MPH around Omaha. Across central to eastern Nebraska, they may be around 45 MPH. It will be another warm day, nearly 20 degrees above normal, in the low 80s.

For now, the weekend looks mostly dry in Omaha, with the rain staying west, closer to central Nebraska. Although, Columbus, York and Norfolk could see a few hit-and-miss showers. Things stay warm and windy over the weekend with highs in the 70s and breezy winds around 25-30 MPH.

Trends are now that the weekend rain may hold off until even later into Monday, and now could spill into Tuesday. So, Monday may begin dry, but ends with scattered rain in the evening.

This storm system also brings a cool-down with highs in the low 60s starting on Monday and lasting through the week.

For any Halloween plans next Saturday, the trend is mild, but we may have to watch for some wet weather on or around the holiday.

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warm & Breezy

High: 82

Wind: SE 25-45

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Mild

Low: 60

Wind: SE 10-20

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Small Rain Chance West

High: 78

Wind: W 15-35

SUNDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Small Rain Chance West

High: 70

Wind: N 5-10

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