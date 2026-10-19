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Warming up through the week... again!

We'll start with a bit of a chillier Monday, but after that our afternoon highs will all be back above average for most of this work week.
Warming up through the week... again!
Paige's 10/19 Morning Forecast
Posted

3 Things to Know

  • Chilly, but not frosty, tonight
  • Warming up this week
  • Windy with a small rain chance by the weekend

Forecast:

We've got a bit of a cool morning on our hands to kick off our work week, but this actually looks like one of the last times we'll see the lower 40s for a while!

Any breezes that we see for most of this Monday and workweek will be lighter, but will predominantly be coming from the South. And, you guessed it, that means our afternoon highs will be back above average as soon as our Monday afternoon. We can expect partly cloudy skies and temps to climb to the upper 60s for today.

The 70s are back on Tuesday, and the 70s will last through the week. Highs on Wednesday reach the mid-70s.

We get warmer Thursday into the weekend with highs into the upper 70s. Nowhere close to the recent heat wave, but still 10-15 degrees above average for late October.

Our next storm system encroaches the area on Friday and Saturday, bringing clouds and 20-30 mph winds. Rain is looking likely near Saturday, and some isolated showers could continue into Sunday. After this system passes through, our temps will be bumped back down almost to the average for this time of year, think mid 60s!

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Seasonal

High: 69

Wind: S 5-10

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Not as Chilly

Low: 47

Wind: S 5-15

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 71

Wind: S 5-10

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm

High: 75

Wind: S 10-25

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