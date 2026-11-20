As temperatures drop, many people are swapping out their grills for slow cookers — and reaching for soups, stews, and chili. But is there actually a science behind why we crave these foods when it gets cold?

James Davis, a culinary instructor at MCC, says soups and stews are a staple in his classroom.

"Soup's very approachable. We see soups throughout all cultures and, uh, types of, of foods and throughout all heritage," Davis said.

So why do we turn to these meals as the calendar flips toward winter?

The most obvious reason is temperature — hot foods make us warm. Then there's nutrition. These meals use filling ingredients and water to help us feel full longer.

"A lot of fat-based soups, creams and butters, higher carbs is the number one thing that our body runs on, right? It's the first energy source, breaking them down into natural sugars," Davis said.

The final factor is culture. Humans have long eaten soup when it's cold, and that tradition has been passed down through the years.

And if you're looking for a kitchen secret to elevate your next slow cooker meal, Davis has a tip.

"MSG, powdered MSG, it's a kitchen secret for years now," Davis said.

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