Windy and cool: a very fall-like Friday!

3 Things to Know



Windy Friday morning, gusts up to 45 MPH

FREEZE watch in effect for Saturday morning.

Milder this weekend, warmer next week

Forecast:

A FREEZE WATCH is in effect for much of Nebraska and Iowa for Friday night into Saturday morning.

While we'll see some low lying clouds to start off our Friday, you can expect to see more sunshine later in the afternoon! The sun won't really have much of an impact in warming our temps though, as highs will only reach the lower 50s by this afternoon. Additionally, we'll see wind gusts from the North up to about 40 mph, ushering in even more cold air as we head into the evening.

You will need some layers for high school football games around the region with game-time temps already in the upper 40s. The wind will quickly calm down after sunset (6:30-7:00 PM)

Our first frost of the season is likely on Friday night, and we may now also be dealing with our first freeze of the season for some, too. Temps by Saturday morning will be around 30-34 degrees. It is a good idea to bring inside, or cover up any plants that are sensitive to cold weather. This is our only night with any frost potential over the next 7-10 days.

Drier, sunny weather makes its return over the weekend and it will be less windy out, too. Highs will be in the low 60s on Saturday and the upper 60s on Sunday. It will still be a tad breezy over the weekend, but those winds will come from the South.

Next week looks warmer than average and partly sunny with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s. There may be some more rain later next week.

FRIDAY

AM Clouds/PM Sun

Windy

High: 54

Wind: NW 25-45

SATURDAY NIGHT

Clear

Freeze Watch

Low: 32

Wind: N 15-35

SATURDAY

Sunny

Morning Frost/Freeze

High: 61

Wind: NE 10-15

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