A vision for Omaha's future: Neighbors share ideas to guide the city's growth plans

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A new master plan is being written in Omaha to give the city a road map for development over the next 20 years. Part of this plan is gathering input from neighbors all over the metro.



Omaha continues to grow, but at the current pace, city leaders say there won't be anywhere else to build by 2050.

“Accessibility is a huge one, I think. I think what we really feel is that it’s a disconnect in West Omaha—disconnect from the ability to access places of cultural significance, places of commercial value."

The next district dialogue will be next Wednesday in Northwest Omaha, District 7, at The Barn off 153rd and State.

The solution? Well, it's in our hands. Now, the city is meeting with neighbors in each district to see what vision they have for Omaha’s future. It starts in West Omaha.

Starting with a community dialogue in District 6, West Omaha, Long Range Planning Manager for the city, Derek Miller, says each neighborhood has its own unique challenges and opportunities.

“Some may talk about Oak Mall. What’s the future of Oak Mall that was built in 1991 and now it's pretty much dormant? So what can we do with Oakview Mall?”

I spoke with some West Omaha neighbors who shared what they want to see improved in their district.

“I would try to slow down traffic and make things more walkable,” said Max Kelly.

This is the first of several district meetings that will take place over the next few months.

