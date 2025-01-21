About 80,000 ballots mailed for 2025 Millard Public Schools bond election

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — About 80,000 ballots are going out to registered voters in Millard.

It's to decide issuing bonds to make improvements at Millard Public Schools.

Here's what's really new for voters in this election — providing ID information without showing it to anyone.

Before you return your mail-in ballot, pick one of three options to provide your voter ID information:



Write down your Nebraska driver's license number or state ID card number.

Provide a photocopy of your ID.

Or check the box that you have a reason for no photo ID, and be sure to put that certification into the envelope.

"We are encouraging voters to use the Nebraska driver’s license or state ID," said Douglas County Election Commissioner Brian Kruse.

Kruse said it's the easiest way for them to verify your ID. In addition to the special election in Millard, he also announced that 130,000 early voting mail-ballot applications are going out for the City of Omaha primary and general elections.

All voted ballots for the Millard special election must be dropped off Feb. 11 by 5 p.m.

Below, are a list of drop-boxes for the Millard special election. Kruse said ballots must be dropped off for the county you reside in.

Douglas County Election Commission drop box locations are as follows:

· City/County Building: 1819 Farnam Street, Omaha

· South Omaha Library: 2808 Q Street, Omaha

· Charles B. Washington Branch Library: 2868 Ames Avenue, Omaha

· Clarkson College Parking Lot 8: 42nd and Farnam Street, Omaha

· Goodwill: 4805 N 72nd Street, Omaha

· Ralston Police Department: 7400 Main Street, Ralston

· Asian Market: 321 N 76th Street, Omaha

· Milton R. Abrahams Branch Library: 5111 N 90th Street, Omaha

· Douglas County Election Commission: 12220 W Center Road, Omaha

· Douglas County Engineer’s Office: 15505 W Maple Road, Omaha

· Millard Public Schools Foundation: 5231 S 159th Avenue, Omaha

· Spring Ridge Shopping Center: 178th and Pacific Street, Omaha

· Bess Johnson Elkhorn Branch Library: 2100 Reading Plaza, Elkhorn

Sarpy County Election Commission ballot drop box locations available for this election are:

· Sarpy County Election Commission: 1102 E 1st St, Papillion – drive-up and walk-up boxes

· La Vista Police Department: 7701 S 96th St, La Vista

