'Be neighborly, slow down and pay attention': Neighbors share safety concerns with busy intersection

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Neighbors are raising concerns with the intersection of 156th St. and 155th Ave. where they have witnessed car accidents involving children going to and from school.



Omaha Police confirm a 12-year-old boy was hit on his bicycle by a car turning right on to 156th st.

Neighbors want a reduced speed limit on 156th St. and a wider 155th Ave. for cars to drive through.

Omaha Public Works says the crosswalk at 155th Ave. was shortened for pedestrian safety.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Since the school year started, neighbor Blake Penberthy tells us he and his wife have both witnessed kids getting hit by cars at this crosswalk on 155th Ave.

"What happened was she was looking right, car cleared and she went to take off and the kid was in front of her van and got hit," said Penberthy.

Omaha police confirmed one of these reports where a 12-year-old boy was hit by a car that was making a right on to 156th St.

The boy in the confirmed accident sustained minor injuries, but admitted to going too fast on his bike that he couldn't stop when the crosswalk light switched from green to red.

Penberthy says his oldest will attend Kiewit Middle next year.

"I want him to walk to school to, you know, that's gaining maturity in life, let him go on his own to school. But with this, this, it's just, I don't see that happening," he said.

A year ago - 156th St. was widened here, but Omaha public works says the crosswalk at 155th Ave. was shortened by around 15 feet: safer for pedestrians, but neighbors argue harder on drivers.

"All the parents line up here to pick up their kids from this corner all the way around the bend and it's one lane. So cars got to squeeze through here to try to turn out and go right," said Penberthy.

"They upgraded the wider road from the narrow road which great job, but in the same time the speed limit is concerning," said Durga Sankhar, another concerned neighbor.

Another concern: heavy traffic going north and south and drivers going too fast.

"I think it's a best idea to reduce the speed limit not the 45 it has to be 35 or below," said Sankhar.

"We just all need to be neighborly, slow down," said Penberthy.

Millard Public Schools responded in an email saying safety is always their top priority and the principal does make it a point to be outside at arrival and dismissal.