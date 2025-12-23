Coffeetree Country Club to replace former Skyline Woods Golf Course in Elkhorn next year

ELKHORN, Neb. (KMTV) — After 20 years sitting vacant, the former Skyline Woods Golf Course in Elkhorn is getting new life. Coffeetree Country Club will open Nov. 2026 featuring 18 holes, a clubhouse, pool and simulators.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A former golf course in Elkhorn that sat vacant for two decades is getting new life as a private country club, bringing relief to neighbors who have watched the property deteriorate since 2005.

The former Skyline Woods Golf Course, located off 217th and West Center, closed in 2005 and has since suffered through years of neglect, multiple ownership changes and four bankruptcies. But last month, developer Brett Clure purchased the property and has already begun clearing work for a new private country club called Coffeetree.

"Back here you can see tree work that we've got going on. A lot of prep work that's going to happen prior to March 1st when the golf course guys will be out getting everything going," Clure said.

The new club will feature a clubhouse, pool, year-round simulators and an 18-hole golf course. Five of the holes will be completely new, while 13 will be similar to the original course's design.

For Alex Beckwith, who played at Skyline Woods as a child, the redevelopment brings back fond memories.

"I was, I think, about 10 to 12, so we got a chance to obviously learn the game and enjoy the clubhouse. It was a blessing," Beckwith said.

Beckwith said he's excited to see the property restored after years of decline.

"You hate to see something in a nicer part of town run down, if you will, and so it'd be nice to see it come back to its former glory," Beckwith said.

Neighbor Robyn Vance said the community has been waiting for this type of development.

"The neighbors that I've talked to, really feel strongly that Brett has got the right idea to make it an 18 hole and we just we just couldn't be more thrilled," Vance said.

Previous redevelopment plans for the property fell through, but Clure's project is moving forward with construction already underway.

Coffeetree Country Club is scheduled to open in November 2026.