Court records reveal prior encounter between officer and Quiktrip shooting suspect

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Court documents reveal that Officer Steven Murcek and Quiktrip shooting suspect Shedrick Mills had a previous encounter more than a decade before Monday morning's incident.

3 News Now reporter Jill Lamkins spent the evening reviewing court records to learn more about the suspect, and what was uncovered shows this isn't the first time the two men have come face to face.

Back in May 2010, Officer Murcek cited then-21-year-old Shedrick Mills in a traffic stop. The charges included no insurance, no valid registration, following too close and later, failure to appear in court. Records show Murcek's name as the arresting officer.

Mills pleaded no contest, was found guilty, fined and put on probation for a year.

Mills has had several run-ins with the law since 2008. Over the years, he's been convicted of theft, forgery, giving false information to police, drug possession and repeated driving and probation violations.

Most recently, Mills was accused of domestic assault, property damage and theft. That case is still ongoing.

As of tonight, the court has not scheduled Mills' first appearance related to Monday morning's shooting. We're watching for that hearing date and will bring you updates as soon as it's confirmed.