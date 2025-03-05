Drivers battle slick roads and strong winds on morning commute

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It's slick, windy and in some spots still snow-covered. 3 News Now reporter Jill Lamkins was along I-80 checking in with drivers braving the elements to get where they need to be.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It's slick, windy, and in some spots still snow-covered. I'm Jill Lamkins along I-80, checking in with drivers braving the elements to get where they need to be.

It was a long night for semi-truck driver Marcus Taylor, who traveled to Omaha from Sioux City and is working his way to Nashville.

"But the hardest part was just coming across the street because it's so froze up over there, everybody's stuck in the spinning, you know what I mean," said Taylor.

Spinning, slipping, and sliding—things photographer Kevin Rempe and I also saw while covering the road conditions this morning.

We were called to 120th and Pacific, where the light was down. On our way there, we saw two trucks stalled on the side of the road.

It wasn't a unique experience. For those who had to make it to work this morning, like Brent McDonald, there were some challenges.

"My store manager, she picked up one of the guys this morning because he couldn't make it into work. My snow removal guy, he got stuck in a snow drift," said McDonald.

The workers are all safe now, but if you don't have to travel too far, take Turner Schenzel's advice and work remotely if you can—either at home or somewhere close.

"The road's pretty slick, but it's all sorts of types of vehicles out there, so it seems like people are getting around OK. But I'm just working remotely today, so this is where I'm landing," said Schenzel.

The sun is out now, and the wind is starting to slowly die down. But although it's looking better out here, we've still seen a few accidents. So take it slow and be safe, everyone.