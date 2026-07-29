Duet show financial recovery after public records obtained by 3 News Now show years of deficit spending

Duet's agency director Tiffany Milone says the organization brought in more money than it spent through May of the most recent fiscal year — a turnaround after years of deficit spending

19 properties were sold in recent months and staff members were laid off

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office investigation that began in April is still open

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – Duet, an organization that provides services to people with disabilities, is showing signs of financial recovery after years of spending more money than it made in revenue — a situation that prompted an ongoing investigation by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

Duet's new agency director, Tiffany Milone, took over in December 2025 and has been making changes, including laying off staff and selling properties.

Using public records, 3 News Now's Jeremy Fredricks learned that Duet was spending more money than it earned in revenue for the past three full fiscal years:



Fiscal Year 2023: $42.5M in expenses, $38.5M in revenue – difference of $4M

Fiscal Year 2024: $45.9M in expenses, $41.3M in revenue – difference of $4.6M

Fiscal Year 2025: $44.8M in expenses, $42.0M in revenue – difference of $2.8M

Milone showed Fredricks the finances for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2026.

She says that through May, Duet brought in more money than it spent:



Fiscal Year 2026, July 2025 - May 2026: $39.60M in expenses, $39.63M in revenue – difference of about $30,000

That healthier financial picture was made possible in part by selling properties. Milone says 19 sites were sold recently – including 17 group homes sold for near $4 million in May 2026.

While Duet sold the sites, it is now leasing them back from the buyer.

"We were able to sell to a buyer who is committed to keeping them operating as group homes, and so from the standpoint of the people we support and the staff who supports them, there was really no impact on them. I don't think they even noticed that a sale took place," Milone said.

The layoffs and property sales were not easy decisions, Milone said.

"It is not an easy decision to make. However, when you're facing a deficit of that size, you don't have that many options available," Milone said.

Milone said her focus is now on the future.

"It's really important to me that we kind of continue that legacy and that legacy also includes being a premier provider," Milone said.

A spokesperson with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office told me an investigation into Duet began in April and remains open.

3 News Now first reported on this in March 2026, when layoffs began at Duet. The Douglas County Board of Commissioners directed Duet to make changes or the county could withdraw funding. At their meeting on Tuesday, the board said it plans to keep funding Duet.

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