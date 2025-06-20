EXTREME HEAT: How our older neighbors can stay safe this weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to the CDC, people aged 65 and older are more prone to heat-related illnesses. We spoke to residents at Sunridge Village about how they are taking care of themselves in the heat.



Makovicka Physical Therapy gives us advice for taking care of yourself in the heat.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

If you're going outside this weekend, you might want to stay out of the sun and find a place like this in the shade. Because it's going to be hotter than hot! While being outside too long in this type of heat isn't good for anyone, I wanted to check in with our older neighbors.

According to the CDC, people aged 65 and older are more prone to heat-related illnesses.

That's why staff at Sunridge Village Retirement Community tell me they're doing extra checkups on those who need it and reminding neighbors to stay hydrated.

Do you like the heat?

"Oh, I like the heat. It's way better than the snow."

Sallie Pfeifer tells me she grew up on the farm, but being outside now, it's not the same.

"And I think you, you wear out quicker as you get older," said Pfeifer.

Just down the hall, her neighbor Sandi Ballinger agrees.

"You know, you just have to take precautions that you never had to," said Ballinger.

The National Institute on Aging says that older adults are more likely to have chronic medical conditions, which can affect the body's response to temperature.

Prescription medications can also make an impact on the body's ability to regulate heat.

That's why these ladies know it's important to take care of themselves.

Makovicka Physical Therapy Clinic Director Trevor Bollinger tells me most of the people he works with are in that age group.

And because of the dangerously high temps expected this weekend, he is not recommending older adults go outside if they don't have to.

"If you gotta do some yard work or you gotta go out and about and go to the stores, trying to do it either first thing in the morning or in the evenings when it's starting to cool off, and try to avoid when that sun's kind of at its highest point — you're at that peak of the day when the heat index is gonna be 110 degrees," he said.

For anyone, if you do have to be outside during the hottest time of day, make sure you've got one of these on you. But like Trevor said, don't wait until you're out there to start hydrating — get a head start.