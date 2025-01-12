Fighting the odds; Vic's Popcorn celebrates 45 years as a small business

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 45% of small businesses fail within five years. Vic's Popcorn has beaten the odds, celebrating 45 years. The owners share their recipe for success.



Owners Ruth and Vic Larson share what it means to still be a part of this community, sharing this business with family.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Running a small business is all about fighting the odds. In fact, 45% are gone before five years are up. One local couple seems to have found the recipe for success. Vic's Popcorn started in Omaha in 1980. We asked the owners what they'd tell entrepreneurs now and what they wish they would have known.

Before owning Vic’s Popcorn, Ruth and Vic Larson had a tradition of visiting a popcorn shop in Lincoln every time they were in town.

Their love for the snack inspired them to take over the business and expand to Omaha.

Now, 45 years later, they're celebrating their success and how they got to be where they are now.

“We were pretty naive because we were both educators and not in business, but trial and error and a lot of good luck and a lot of good people,” said Ruth.

The pair have been in business when the economy was popping and during downturns. They acknowledge one key for their business' longevity — the people who've stayed through it all.

“We have great people. We have one that's here - She's been here 26 years. Another one is 19 years. At the plant, our gal over there has been there 24 years, and you know, just have great people that work for us for a long time,” said Vic.

Through the years, their philosophy has stayed the same: offer a quality product at a fair price with first-class customer service.

"If you make a decision, then you have to suffer whatever the consequences are and if you make good decisions then it works. If you don't, well then you better change and you better figure out what to do,” said Vic.

That approach helps Vic’s sell lots of popcorn. How much? 100 tons from Omaha locations and an online store. It's their own hybrid corn setting them apart.

Another key for the couple, understanding their customers. Despite the recent economy they haven't raised their prices in over two years.

"It's a good feeling to know that we're part of this community and that they appreciate us, and we certainly appreciate them,” said Ruth.

The future of Vic's is bright with plans for the Larson kids to eventually take over.