FIREWORK SAFETY: Nebraska Med eye doctor and family give out free safety glasses this Fourth of July

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A Nebraska Med ophthalmologist and his family started the nonprofit 'Eye on July' after seeing too many people, especially kids, come to the hospital around the Fourth with fireworks injuries.



Dr. Rao Chundury, a Nebraska Medicine ophthalmologist, says his whole department and other local eye care professionals are very busy around the Fourth.

With the Chundury's nonprofit, they are donating more than 8,000 safety glasses this year.

Neighbors at a local stand share the safety tips they've learned and why they think glasses are helpful.

From smoke bombs to firecrackers, sparklers and more, Fourth of July can bring a lot of fun, but if you're not careful, it can be dangerous. That’s why one family is doing everything they can to make sure yours has access to proper safety gear.

For many families, this time of year is about spending quality time together, but for the Chundurys, they’re often apart.

Dr. Rao Chundury, a Nebraska Medicine ophthalmologist, says his whole department and other local eye care professionals are very busy around the Fourth.

People, often kids, come in with minor or major eye injuries caused by fireworks.

"Fireworks, they burn hotter than fire, 2,000, 3,000 degrees," Chundury said.

"So it just takes a couple seconds, and even though you swipe it away or something like that, you can have pretty devastating injuries."

To help keep neighbors out of the hospital and at home with their families, he and his kids started a nonprofit, Eye on July, to provide free safety glasses for everyone to use around fireworks.

"Just stay safe, and hopefully I don’t see you," he said, laughing.

If you’re heading to a fireworks stand this week to stock up for the Fourth, you might see these glasses on the counter when you go to check out. Those are for you, or anyone, to take for free. They’re from one family to the next, to help keep you safe this holiday season.

Dr. Chundury and his family started the nonprofit Eye on July after seeing too many people, especially kids, come to the hospital around the Fourth with fireworks injuries.

Donating more than 8,000 safety glasses this year, the family hopes to prevent as many accidents as possible.

I asked some families at one local stand if there’s anything they do to stay safe around fireworks.

"You know, the kids can do the smoke balls, they can do the sparklers, they wear eye protection for that," said Colin Jones.

With the free glasses at stands all over, some neighbors are just learning about the practice.

"Now that I’m aware of it, I definitely see the precautions that you should take," said Cassie Johnston.

You can find these glasses at a stand on 180th and Q streets, plus more than 25 others throughout the metro. They can also be found at other locations listed on eyeonjuly.com.